China and the United States' top diplomats discussed the Israel-Palestine conflict in a call on Wednesday, Beijing and Washington said, agreeing on the need to de-escalate the war.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken "reiterated the imperative of all parties working to prevent the conflict from spreading", according to the US State Department, while Beijing said Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed "that the top priority is to cease fire and end the war as soon as possible".