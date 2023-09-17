Erdoğan, Garibashvili discuss Ankara-Tbilisi ties at Turkish House in New York

 Contact Us
Published September 17,2023
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili during his visit to the United States, where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly.

During the reception held at the Turkish House, President Erdoğan expressed his gratitude once again for Georgia's support following a major disaster. He emphasized the potential to enhance the bilateral trade volume between the two nations, proposing an increase from 3 billion dollars to 5 billion dollars.

Discussing the significance of realizing the Middle Corridor, President Erdoğan highlighted the swift operationalization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway as a key priority.

President Erdoğan underscored the importance of closing FETO (Fethullah Terrorist Organization) schools in Georgia and freezing their assets, commending the steps taken by the Georgian administration in this regard.