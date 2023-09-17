Erdoğan arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in New York on Saturday to attend high-level meetings of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Turkish leader was welcomed at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Türkiye's UN envoy Sedat Onal, Ambassador to US Hasan Murat Mercan and New York Consul General Reyhan Özgür.

He is joined by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Energy Minister Alpaslan Bayraktar, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and the head of National Intelligence Agency Ibrahim Kalın, among others.

Erdoğan is scheduled to address the session Tuesday.

During his speech, he is expected to highlight the steps Türkiye has taken, from development to humanitarian aid, as well as its contributions to maintaining international peace and security while reestablishing global solidarity.

"We will also highlight the critical role Türkiye plays in the face of current global challenges," Erdoğan told reporters before departing Istanbul.

He will also hold meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his counterparts on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Additionally, Erdoğan will meet with members of the Turkish-American community and related communities, and engage in discussions with representatives of research organizations and American business leaders.

This year's debate is expected to bring together more than 150 heads of state and government.

Erdoğan's scheduled activities continue until Wednesday.







