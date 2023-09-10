Turkish FM Fidan to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on Sept. 10-11

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on Sept. 10-11, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Fidan and Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtileu will discuss bilateral issues, as well as regional and global developments, a ministry statement said.

Türkiye is the first country which recognized Kazakhstan. Common historical and cultural ties between Türkiye and Kazakhstan are the basis of the rapidly developing relations.

The high-level strategic cooperation council between the two countries was established in 2012.