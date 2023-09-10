Turkish FM Fidan to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on Sept. 10-11

 Contact Us
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to make an official visit to Kazakhstan on September 10-11, as announced by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday. During his visit, Fidan will hold discussions with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtileu, covering bilateral matters and addressing regional and global developments.

Published September 10,2023
Türkiye is the first country which recognized Kazakhstan. Common historical and cultural ties between Türkiye and Kazakhstan are the basis of the rapidly developing relations. 

The high-level strategic cooperation council between the two countries was established in 2012.