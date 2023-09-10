Erdoğan holds bilateral meetings with world leaders on sidelines of G-20 summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated Sunday in the third session of the G-20 summit in New Delhi.

The third and final session of the summit, "One Future," took place at the newly inaugurated Pragati Maidan conference center.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Erdoğan and other leaders and heads of delegations at Rajghat, a Gandhi memorial.

They signed a Peace Wall and laid wreaths at international Indian icon Mahatma Gandhi's memorial before attending a tree-planting ceremony.

Erdoğan also held bilateral meetings with participating leaders on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

The president met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with whom he discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia as well as regional and global issues.

Later, Erdoğan met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye-Egypt, efforts to increase trade volume, new cooperation in the field of energy and regional and global issues," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Pointing out that relations have entered a "new era" with the mutual appointments of ambassadors, Erdoğan expressed his belief that bilateral relations will reach the level they deserve "as soon as possible."

Emphasizing that the Egyptian administration's support to Turkish investors and companies is essential, Erdoğan underlined that they attach importance to reviving cooperation in the fields of LNG, nuclear energy, culture and education, according to the directorate.

Although Cairo is not a member of the G-20, term president India had invited the leaders of Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Egypt, Mauritius, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates to attend the summit.

This July, Türkiye and Egypt raised their diplomatic ties and appointed ambassadors. Ties between the two countries had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.

The president also met with European Council President Charles Michel. During the closed door-meeting, they discussed Türkiye-EU relations, and steps to be taken for Türkiye's full accession to the EU, regional and global issues.

Erdoğan is expected to gather with international journalists at a news conference.

At the closing session, term president India handed over the presidency to Brazil.

Brazil will assume the presidency in 2024 and South Africa in 2025.

Leaders, in the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended the "One Earth" and "One Family" sessions Saturday to make progress on trade, climate and other global problems.

The African Union (AU), a bloc of 55 countries, formally took a seat Saturday as a member of G-20 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This will strengthen the G-20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South," said Modi.