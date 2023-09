News World Russia FM Lavrov at G20 summit: West is losing its 'hegemony'

The West is losing its "hegemony" in the world today and a multipolar world order is gaining prominence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists on Sunday.



"The West will not be able to maintain its hegemony, given that new centres of global development emerged objectively a long time ago and are gaining strength," he said.



For India, he said, the G20 summit was a success because it had worked to strengthen the Global South.



The final declaration contains everything to achieve a balance of interests in the global economy, but the road there is long, Lavrov said.