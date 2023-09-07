FM Fidan: Türkiye in great efforts to boost investments in Algeria

Türkiye has put great efforts into boosting investments in the North African nation of Algeria, where the authorities provide all kinds of cooperation, said the country's foreign minister on Thursday.

"We have a great effort and will to increase Turkish investments. Algerian authorities are also showing all kinds of cooperation in this regard. We are working on opening a branch of (Turkish) Ziraat Bank (in Algeria) especially for the solution of financial and related problems," Hakan Fidan told a joint conference in the capital Ankara with his visiting Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf.

Fidan and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf co-chaired the second meeting of the Joint Planning Group, formed to follow up on outcomes of the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Cooperation Council held in Türkiye in 2022.

Saying they had a very "fruitful meeting," Fidan added that they mutually reviewed cooperative work in all areas of state, business, and social life.

He said they discussed regional cooperation issues, bilateral cooperation, and how to make positive contributions in solving problems in Africa.

On recent coups in Africa, Fidan said: "The series of coups unfortunately caused scenes in recent years that we do not want to see in Africa."

He said the process of being a state and the failure of political systems in Africa, especially in countries that gained independence belatedly, are one of the reasons for the ongoing crisis.

"The second main reason for these political crises is foreign intervention and the methods followed by some imperial powers in their policies regarding African countries, the methods they prefer, and the tools they use. Political crises in Africa are constantly being triggered," he added.

For his part, Attaf said relations between Türkiye and Algeria are developing both politically and economically.

He said there has been significant progress over the last three years.

Saying that relations between Algeria and Türkiye are constantly improving, he added that they have expanded to meet cooperation and partnership opportunities.

Attaf is in Türkiye for a three-day visit that started on Wednesday.