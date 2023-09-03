Morocco’s top senator to make 1st visit to Israel on Thursday

The speaker of Morocco's House of Councilors, the country's upper house of parliament, will visit Israel on Thursday, marking his first visit to the country.

The visit of Enaam Mayara comes upon an invitation from Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset (Israel's parliament).

"This is a precedent visit that testifies to the new era created in Israel-Morocco relations," Ohana said in statements cited by Israeli television channel i24News.

He said the Moroccan speaker's visit will help in "the possibilities for expanding the circles of peace in the Middle East."

Last week, the House of Councilors said Miyara's visit comes as part of a regional tour that also includes Jordan and Palestine.

During his stay in Israel, Miyara will explore prospects and ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the council and the Knesset.

In June, the Israeli Knesset speaker made his first first-ever visit to Morocco during which he with top Moroccan officials and leaders of the local Jewish community.

Israel and Morocco resumed their diplomatic relations in December 2020 after they were suspended in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada.

Morocco became the fourth Arab country to normalize ties with Israel in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.














