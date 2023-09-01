ANKARAS PIVOTAL ROLE IN SEEKING PEACE IN RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR | TÜRKIYE STEPS UP MEDIATION EFFORTS IN RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Türkiye, which has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to mediate between Western nations and Russia since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, continues to play a pivotal role in seeking a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war.



Türkiye has established a strong diplomatic channel with Russia, which has experienced strained relations with Western countries throughout the conflict, and has initiated the signing of the Grain Corridor Agreement, further advancing its diplomatic initiatives.



The eagerly anticipated meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for September 4th remains a significant focal point. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Moscow.



During their joint press conference, Fidan and Lavrov addressed crucial topics related to bilateral cooperation and their mediation efforts in the Ukraine war. Fidan reiterated Türkiye's unwavering commitment to resolving the conflict through diplomatic means, emphasizing the desire for lasting peace and stability in the region.



Fidan underlined, "We remain steadfast in our pursuit of ending this conflict through diplomacy. We aim to establish enduring peace and stability in our region, and I conveyed this to Mr. Lavrov. We will continue to provide our full support, serving as facilitators and mediators when necessary, as we have done by hosting negotiations."



Lavrov, on the other hand, highlighted the energy cooperation between Türkiye and Russia. He stated, "Our energy cooperation is ongoing, and we discussed the comprehensive implementation of two strategic projects. Progress continues on all four power units of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. We also deliberated on projects related to establishing a gas center in Türkiye and increasing Russian gas exports." Lavrov indicated that they also consulted with Fidan on regional issues.



Türkiye's successive diplomatic talks with Russia, a country with which it maintains critical diplomatic ties, once again captured the attention of the global press. International news agencies reported on Türkiye's ongoing efforts to uphold the agreement.



France24 reported on Foreign Minister Fidan's Moscow visit, stating, "The Turkish Foreign Minister emphasized the critical importance of reviving the Grain Deal for 'global food security.'" The news agency underlined that Fidan's visit was a significant preparation for the forthcoming Erdoğan-Putin summit, expected to take place next week in Sochi, a Russian resort city on the Black Sea coast.



In its news article titled "Russia and Türkiye Prepare for High-Stakes Meeting," Germany's Frankfurter Rundschau noted, "The grain agreement, terminated by Russia in July, stands out as a top priority for both nations. The resumption of this agreement could provide much-needed relief, especially for impoverished countries." The German newspaper emphasized that Fidan's visit to Moscow holds substantial importance for international cooperation and diplomacy, stating, "A positive outcome in talks with Putin could strengthen Erdoğan's position on the global stage."



The Telegraph, a British newspaper, highlighted the anticipation surrounding the September 4th summit. The newspaper reported, "Erdoğan and Putin are set to discuss the outcomes of the Ukraine war, along with the agreement allowing the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea." The British publication also extensively covered the messages conveyed during Fidan and Lavrov's meeting.



Greece's Kathimerini focused on Foreign Minister Fidan's visit to Moscow, underscoring Lavrov's statement regarding discussions on delivering Russian grain to Türkiye at reduced prices. The newspaper also highlighted the significance of the September 4th summit, emphasizing Türkiye's role in promoting peace and its potential to influence Putin's decision-making.



Al Jazeera, based in Qatar, reminded its readers of Türkiye's crucial role in the signing of the grain agreement. "The agreement was terminated after Russia's withdrawal in July. Since then, Ankara has been actively persuading Moscow to reinstate the agreement," Al Jazeera reported, underscoring the vital importance of Minister Fidan's meeting in the lead-up to September 4th.





