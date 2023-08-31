Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia to discuss grain deal on Sept. 4

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia's resort of Sochi on Sept. 4 to primarily discuss Black Sea grain exports, two Turkish sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The two leaders will discuss fallout from the war in Ukraine as well as a deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, one of the sources said.

The Black Sea grain deal, brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations in 2022, ended after Russia withdrew in July. Ankara has since sought to convince Moscow to return to the agreement.






