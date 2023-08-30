Global attention once again focuses forthcoming Erdoğan-Putin meeting in Sochi

Consecutive statements from Ankara and Moscow have turned global attention back to Türkiye. The anticipation of a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a key player in the grain initiative, and President Vladimir Putin has ignited optimism for the potential reinstatement of the agreement.



A fresh crisis emerged with Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the Grain Corridor Agreement amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict, deeply impacting the world. Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently revealed that Erdoğan and Putin will soon convene, while AK Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik indicated, "Our President will visit Sochi."



Following Çelik's remark suggesting the possibility of a new phase in the grain agreement during Erdoğan's Sochi visit, international attention once again focused on Türkiye. In the wake of Ankara and Moscow's consecutive statements, global media spotlighted the forthcoming meeting between Erdoğan and Putin to potentially revive the Grain Corridor Agreement.



AFP, based in France, highlighted the grain agreement as a primary agenda item for the meeting. The report emphasized Erdoğan's favorable relations with both Russia and Ukraine.



Bloomberg, headquartered in the US, featured the headline "Erdoğan Plans to Meet with Putin Next Week to Discuss the Grain Deal." The report stated, "According to two Turkish officials, Erdoğan may go to Russia on September 8 before leaving for India to attend the Group of 20 Summit in New Delhi."



Al Monitor noted, "Erdoğan will meet Putin in Sochi as Türkiye tries to save the grain deal."



Qatar-based Al Jazeera incorporated AK Party Spokesperson Çelik's statement, indicating that "Erdoğan will soon visit the Russian city of Sochi on the Black Sea coast, and there may be developments regarding the Black Sea grain export agreement."



The German newspaper Berliner Zeitung headlined, "Important Meeting with Putin: Erdoğan is Going to Russia." The report stated, "The meeting between the two leaders is expected to take place soon in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi. The revival of the grain deal will also be on the agenda."







