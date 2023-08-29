NATO chief, Ukrainian foreign minister discuss military support to Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday discussed the military support to Ukraine and the country's "path to NATO."

In a phone call, the two discussed steps on Kyiv's "path to NATO," Kuleba wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We discussed the adapted Annual National Program and a full-fledged rollout of the Ukraine-NATO Council," said Kuleba, adding that he also informed Stoltenberg about Ukraine's preparations for the first Defense Industries Forum.

For his part, Stoltenberg said on X: "I welcome that #Ukraine is gradually gaining ground, and that #NATO Allies are providing major support-including F-16 jets & training from Denmark, Netherlands, Norway & the US."

Norway, the Netherlands, and Denmark have pledged to provide F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine.