NATO chief, Ukrainian foreign minister discuss military support to Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba engaged in discussions on Tuesday regarding military assistance to Ukraine and the nation's progress towards NATO membership. During their phone call, the two officials deliberated on the steps along Kyiv's journey towards NATO, as shared by Kuleba on the social media platform X.

Published August 30,2023
"We discussed the adapted Annual National Program and a full-fledged rollout of the Ukraine-NATO Council," said Kuleba, adding that he also informed Stoltenberg about Ukraine's preparations for the first Defense Industries Forum.

For his part, Stoltenberg said on X: "I welcome that #Ukraine is gradually gaining ground, and that #NATO Allies are providing major support-including F-16 jets & training from Denmark, Netherlands, Norway & the US."

Norway, the Netherlands, and Denmark have pledged to provide F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine.