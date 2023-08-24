Turkish foreign minister holds talks with Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government president

Türkiye's foreign minister held talks on Thursday with the president of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in a visit to the northern Iraqi city of Erbil.

"Our Minister @HakanFidan met with #IKRG (Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government) President Nechirvan Barzani in #Erbil," the Turksih Foreign Ministry said on X, formerly Twitter, without providing further details on their discussions.

Fidan, who is in Iraq on a three-day visit, previously met with the leaders of the Iraqi Turkmen Front and prominent members of the Iraqi Turkmen community at the Turkish Embassy in Baghdad.

He also met with Falih al-Fayyadh, chairperson of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) militia, as well as Nouri al-Maliki, former Iraqi prime minister and head of the State of Law political coalition. He also held talks with Ammar Al-Hakim, leader of the Hikma National Movement, parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, and Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Fidan also held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and President Abdul Latif Rashid, as well as the leader of the Fatah Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, and Iraqi Sovereignty Alliance chief Khamis al-Khanjar.













