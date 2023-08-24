SEVERITY OF WAR IN UKRAINE ESCALATED AFTER RUSSIAS WITHDRAWAL FROM GRAIN DEAL: UN

Severity of war in Ukraine escalated after Russia's withdrawal from grain deal: UN

The UN warned Thursday that the severity of the war in Ukraine has escalated after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain agreement in July.

The Security Council discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, on the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

Informing the member states, Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said the Russia-Ukraine war, which also violates the UN Charter, does not seem to end anytime soon.

DiCarlo noted that the UN will continue to support meaningful efforts for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

ATTACKS ON GRAIN SUPPLY 'COULD HAVE FAR-REACHING GLOBAL CONSEQUENCES'



"Since Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Initiative on July 17, the fighting has only escalated," said DiCarlo, as she drew attention to increasing tension and threats to freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

DiCarlo warned that attacks on grain facilities could have "far-reaching global consequences," that threaten progress and have dire consequences for 345 million people worldwide who are struggling with food insecurity.

She also criticized attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructures.

"These attacks are in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. They are unacceptable and must be strongly condemned," she said