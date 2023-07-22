Fidan, Amir-Abdollahian discuss repeated desecration of Quran

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday discussed the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran, as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) response to the burning of a copy of the holy book in Denmark, according to diplomatic sources.

The ministers talked on the phone about joint measures to be taken regarding the burning of Quran copies, as well as bilateral relations.

On Friday, members of the Islamophobic and far-right nationalist group "Danske Patrioter (Danish Patriots)" burned a copy of the Holy Quran in front of Iraq's Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

They displayed anti-Islamic banners and shouted insulting slogans while disrespectfully handling the Iraqi flag and the Quran.

Earlier this week, Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi refugee living in Sweden, stomped and kicked the Holy Quran, just weeks after he set afire to pages of the holy book outside a Stockholm mosque.











