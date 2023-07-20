TRUMP LAVISHES PRAISE ON CHINAS XI AS ‘BRILLIANT GUY WITH IRON FIST’

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday lavished praise on China's President Xi Jinping, calling him a "brilliant guy."

Speaking to US Fox News, Trump described Xi as an exceptionally intelligent individual who governs China's population of 1.4 billion people with "iron" authority.

"Think of President Xi. Central casting, brilliant guy. You know, when I say he's brilliant, everyone says, 'Oh that's terrible'," said Trump.

Trump added: "Well, he runs 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. Smart, brilliant, everything perfect. There's nobody in Hollywood like this guy."

During his four years in the White House, Trump was also known for praising such leaders as Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, while largely reserving scorn for the US' traditional allies such as the French and Canadian leaders.