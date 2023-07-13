ERDOĞANS INTENSE DIPLOMATIC TRAFFIC AT NATO SUMMIT IN VILNIUS | GREEK MEDIA OUTLETS CALL ERDOĞAN THE HERO OF NATO SUMMIT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a strong impression at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. He was able to secure a number of important concessions from the other NATO members, including a commitment to support Türkiye's fight against terrorism and a promise to address Ankara's concerns about the expansion of NATO into the Caucasus.

The Greek press was particularly impressed by President Erdoğan's performance. They hailed him as the "hero" of the summit and the "absolute winner." They also praised his skill in negotiating and his ability to get what he wants from the other NATO members.

Erdoğan's performance at the NATO summit was a major victory for Türkiye. It showed that Türkiye is a powerful and influential member of NATO, and that it is not afraid to stand up for its interests. It also showed that Erdoğan is a skilled and effective diplomat.

Erdoğan engaged in intense diplomatic traffic at the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12. His meetings with US President Joe Biden and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson were particularly noteworthy.

The Greek press was closely following Erdoğan's moves. The newspaper Ta Nea called him "the hero of the NATO summit," while the newspaper Kathimerini asked, "Erdogan is the absolute winner of Vilnius. So what's next for Greece?"

Both newspapers noted that Erdoğan's meeting with Biden was a major victory for Türkiye. The United States agreed to sell Türkiye F-16 fighter jets, which Türkiye has been seeking for many years. The United States also agreed to support Türkiye's fight against terrorism.

Erdoğan also met with Andersson, and the two countries agreed to work together to address their differences. Sweden has already taken steps to meet Türkiye's demands, such as changing its constitution and legislation to make it easier to extradite suspected terrorists.

The Greek press is concerned about the implications of Erdoğan's success at the NATO summit. They fear that Türkiye will become more assertive in the region, and that this could lead to increased tensions between Türkiye and Greece.

However, it is also possible that Erdoğan's success will lead to a more stable and prosperous region. If Türkiye and Greece can work together to address their differences, they can be a force for good in the world.







