Erdoğan to visit Gulf countries as a part of efforts to strengthen relations

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced plans to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates in the coming weeks. The visits are part of Erdoğan's efforts to strengthen relations with the Gulf countries and secure investments for Türkiye.

Erdoğan made the announcement on the plane back from Lithuania, where he attended the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit. He said that he had already sent a delegation to the Gulf countries to lay the groundwork for the visits.

Erdoğan said that he was hopeful that the visits would be "fruitful" and that they would "further strengthen" relations between Türkiye and the Gulf countries. He also said that he was hopeful that the visits would lead to "serious investments" in Türkiye.

Erdoğan has said that he is hoping to secure investments from the Gulf countries to help Türkiye's economy.

The visits will also be seen as an attempt by Erdoğan to repair relations with the Gulf countries. Türkiye's relations with the Gulf countries have been strained in recent years, particularly with Saudi Arabia. However, Erdoğan has been making efforts to improve relations with the Gulf countries in recent months.

The visits are expected to take place in the coming weeks.







