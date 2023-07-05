Turkish FM Fidan discusses Black Sea grain deal with U.S. counterpart Blinken over phone

 Contact Us
Agencies and A News DIPLOMACY
Published July 05,2023
According to information released by official sources, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Two top diplomats discussed the Black Sea grain deal during the phone call.

The top two diplomats also addressed cooperation in combatting the threat of synthetic drugs and the upcoming international meeting on the issue, which the US will host on July 7, according to the Turkish sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.