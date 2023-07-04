News Diplomacy Re-normalization of relations: New era begins in Türkiye-Egypt ties as ambassador appointed to Cairo

Published July 04,2023

According to a joint statement issued by Türkiye and Egypt, Türkiye has nominated Ambassador Salih Mutlu Şen as the new Ambassador to Cairo, while Amr Elhamamy has been nominated as the Egyptian Ambassador to Ankara.



"The elevation of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt is carried out based on the decision made by the Presidents of both countries. This important step is aimed at the re-normalization of relations between the two nations and signifies the shared commitment to enhance bilateral relations in a manner that aligns with the interests of the Turkish and Egyptian peoples," the joint statement said.

