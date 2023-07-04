White House library substance tests positive for cocaine - officials

The "unknown item" that forced a brief evacuation of the White House Sunday night and drew a Hazmat team from Washington, DC, Fire and EMS to the executive mansion initially tested positive for cocaine, according to a dispatch call made that evening.

During a radio communication at 8:49 p.m. on Sunday, a DC firefighter announced, "We have identified a yellow bar consistent with cocaine hydrochloride."

Instructing the Hazmat team, the firefighter added, "Please package and remove it."

According to the dispatch call, the white powdery substance was discovered in the library of the White House.

The Secret Service has declined to provide further comments and stated that it "does not comment on an ongoing investigation."

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, informed the Washington Post that additional tests will be conducted to confirm the nature of the substance.

President Biden was not present at the White House during the incident as he was at Camp David.

Authorities are now investigating how the substance found its way into the White House after a Secret Service agent discovered it during a routine sweep of the premises.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, aged 53, who has previously acknowledged struggling with crack cocaine addiction, was present on the White House grounds on Friday before departing for Camp David with his father for the holiday weekend. They returned to Washington on Tuesday morning.

In April, rumors circulated that Hunter Biden may have sought refuge at the White House for a period to evade being served court papers related to the mother of his child.

Hunter has shared his battle with cocaine addiction in his memoir, "Beautiful Things," where he described its escalation following the death of his brother Beau in 2015.

Numerous photos, text messages, and other communications illustrating his cocaine abuse surfaced on Hunter's controversial laptop, including recently revealed images of him smoking crack while behind the wheel of his car in a residential neighborhood in Arlington, Va., during the summer of 2018.

Last month, he reached a plea deal with the Justice Department for tax misdemeanors and entered a pretrial diversion agreement after lying about his drug use on a federal gun-purchase form.









