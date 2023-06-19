China says it aims to deepen strategic ties with Germany

China said on Monday it wants to use the government consultations with Germany to deepen cooperation and overcome differences, German Press Agency dpa reported, citing a Chinese embassy press statement.

After the arrival of a 10-member Chinese government delegation in Berlin on Monday, Prime Minister Li Qiang called for strengthening cooperation and deepening strategic partnership between the two countries.

"Today's world is in a new phase of change and chaos," Li said in a statement released by the Chinese embassy. "Especially in times like this, however, it is all the more necessary that the people in China and Germany uphold the tradition of friendship," he added.



Li hoped for a "strong positive signal for stable international industrial and supply chains as well as world peace and prosperity."

"It will be a journey that will continue our friendship and deepen our cooperation," the Chinese premier added.

At the start of his visit to Germany, Li was received by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace.

It is the new Chinese prime minister's first trip abroad since he took office in March. He is accompanied by nine other government representatives who will take part in the German-Chinese government consultations on Tuesday.



The Chinese delegation will remain in the country until Wednesday and, after the political talks in Berlin, it will also visit Munich to meet company representatives there. Head of state and party leader Xi Jinping is not traditionally present at such consultations.

- 'VERY IMPORTANT WORKING MEETNG'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to receive the Chinese Prime Minister for dinner later in the evening.

The German government regularly holds such meetings with particularly close partners or with countries that are particularly important to it, such as China, India, or Brazil.

The government consultations with China are the seventh since 2011. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will not be at the talks as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be visiting Beijing.

Meanwhile, Scholz said he expected a "very important working meeting," adding that it is the right time and there is a world situation in which it makes particular sense to exchange ideas with one another.

The main topic will be the fight against climate change and the associated restructuring of the economy. But talks will also dwell on the Russian war in Ukraine, in which China, with its special envoy Li Hui, is trying to mediate and is pushing for negotiations.

The German government views China as a partner, competitor and systemic rival.

"We see that the elements of rivalry and competition have increased in recent years," said the German national security strategy that was approved by the Cabinet last Wednesday.



















