BLINKEN HAD CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS WITH CHINAS XI -WHITE HOUSE

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had constructive conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials during a visit to Beijing that was a good step forward for U.S.-Chinese relations, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Blinken emphasized the importance of maintaining open channels of communication during the two-day visit and stressed the United States would continue to use diplomacy to raise areas of concern as well as of cooperation with China, she said.











