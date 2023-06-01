Blinken: U.S. considering actions against Sudan leaders after ceasefire violations

 Contact Us
Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that the United States could take action against rival Sudanese leaders after the collapse of a U.S.-brokered truce. The United States is "looking at steps that we can take to make clear our views on any leaders for taking Sudan in the wrong direction," Blinken told reporters at NATO talks in Oslo.

Published June 01,2023
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a press conference at the National Museum after an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers in Oslo, Norway on June 1, 2023. (AFP Photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that both sides in the conflict in Sudan had violated their commitments to a ceasefire and warned that Washington was looking at what steps it could take to make its views clear.

"We're also looking at steps that we can take to make clear our views on any leaders who are moving Sudan in the wrong direction, including by perpetuating the violence and by violating ceasefires that they've actually committed to," Blinken said in a news conference in Oslo, describing the situation in Sudan as "incredibly fragile."