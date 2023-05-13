UKRAINE FM: ITS IMPOSSIBLE TO GET USED TO PEOPLES DEATHS

News Diplomacy Ukraine FM: 'It's impossible to get used to people's deaths'

Ukraine FM: 'It's impossible to get used to people's deaths'

"The enemy tries to take new positions to grab more land - nothing, no big developments. And I think it's actually very bad because we got used to it. It's impossible to get used to people's deaths," Kuleba said in Stockholm.

DPA DIPLOMACY Published May 13,2023 Subscribe

Relatively little movement along the front lines between Russian and Ukrainian forces should not be mistaken for a quiet war, Ukraine's foreign minister told his counterparts from the European Union on Saturday.



"When you wake up, you read the news and basically you come to the conclusion that all is more or less quiet," Dmytro Kuleba said in Sweden. "But someone is dying there, someone is fighting for a trench, someone is trying to protect defend the trench and someone else is trying to take over the trench."



Deaths have mounted on both sides even though there has been few major changes on the front in recent months after Russia's winter offensive slowed.



"The enemy tries to take new positions to grab more land - nothing, no big developments. And I think it's actually very bad because we got used to it," Kuleba said in Stockholm. "It's impossible to get used to people's deaths."



Kuleba added, "it's only now that I understand what the title of the famous novel 'All Quiet on the Western Front' meant," referring to German writer Erich Maria Remarque's famed 1928 anti-war novel which drew on the writer's horrific experiences in World War I.







