Serbian, Kosovar leaders to meet in Brussels for next round of dialogue

The Serbian and Kosovar leaders will meet in Brussels next week for the next round of dialogue for the normalization of relations between their countries.

Both Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti confirmed that they will be meeting on May 2.

The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's office said the two sides are expected to endorse the declaration on missing persons as a first agenda item and have a discussion on the first draft statute of the Association/Community of Serb majority Municipalities in Kosovo.

The meeting will be hosted by Borrel and Miroslav Lajcak, the EU's special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

Serbia and Kosovo reached an agreement on Feb. 27 to sign a proposal to normalize ties after a meeting in Brussels. The agreement came after 12 hours of talks between Vucic, Kurti and EU officials.

The parties later agreed on how to implement the deal in the last round of talks on March 18 in North Macedonia.

The 11-point agreement demands that the sides maintain good neighborly relations and recognize each other's documents such as passports and license plates.

Launched in 2011, the EU-led Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue aims to find a mutually agreeable solution for disputes in the framework of a legally binding agreement.

The EU requires Kosovo and Serbia to reach a final agreement and resolve disputes to progress in their integration into the bloc.

Most UN member states, including the US, UK, France, Germany and Türkiye, recognized Kosovo as a separate country after it declared independence from Serbia 15 years ago. Serbia, however, continues to regard it as its territory.
















