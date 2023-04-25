Turkish defense, intel chiefs in Moscow to attend quadrilateral meeting on Syria issue

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Hakan Fidan will attend a quadrilateral meeting on Syria in Russia's capital Moscow on Tuesday.

Other participants of the meeting will be Russian, Iranian and Syrian defense ministers and intelligence chiefs.

Last December, defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, and the Syrian regime met in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Iran was also included in the talks, with Türkiye previously saying that Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

Earlier this month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu signaled that a meeting between the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and Syria is likely to be held in early May in Moscow.

Although no date or location has yet been announced, the foreign ministers' meeting would continue restarting high-level talks between Türkiye and its neighbor Syria since that country's civil war began in 2011.











