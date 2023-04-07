Italian birth rate continues to plummet, reaching record low

In Italy, the birth rate continues to fall to fresh lows, with a record reached in 2022 when there were fewer than seven births per 1,000 people.



That is the lowest level since the unification of Italy in the 19th century, Italian statistics authority Istat said on Friday.



In total, women gave birth to 393,000 children last year, the statistics showed.



With more than 12 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants recorded during 2022, the Italian population continues to contract.



The population is also ageing, with a record number of centenarians reached, More than 22,000 people are over 100 years old in Italy, the statistics show.



That is an increase of some 2,000 compared to in 2021, and three times the number 20 years ago.



Italy had a total population of 58.85 million people at the end of 2022, according to Istat.















