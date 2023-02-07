SAUDI ARABIAS KING OFFERS CONDOLENCES OVER TÜRKIYES EARTHQUAKE LOSSES

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have extended condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the loss of life in Monday's deadly earthquakes.

"We send to your Excellency (President Erdogan), the families of the deceased, and the brotherly people of Türkiye our warmest condolences and sincere sympathy," King Salman said in a telegram, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

He conveyed Saudi Arabia's support for Türkiye and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Saudi crown prince said: "I express to your Excellency and to all the families of the deceased my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy."

Mohammed bin Salman, who also spoke to Erdogan over the phone on Monday, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's support for Türkiye.

Over 3,430 people have been killed and more than 21,100 injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the country's southern parts on Monday.

More than 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble of destroyed buildings so far, while more than 24,000 personnel remain engaged in search and rescue operations, according to latest official figures.