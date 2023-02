Türkiye extended condolences Saturday for deadly forest fires in Chile.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries as a result of forest fires that broke out in Chile," said a Foreign Ministry statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the friendly people and the Government of Chile as well as to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."

At least 22 have been killed in multiple wildfires in southcentral Chile.