Türkiye inaugurates new consulate in southern Kazakhstan

Türkiye's foreign minister on Wednesday inaugurated the new Turkish honorary consulate in Shymkent, southern Kazakhstan.

"We are preparing the Turkic world for the future with all of our efforts. We can cross any hurdles if we stand united. Because in unity there is strength," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at the consulate's opening.

Hailing the "brotherly" relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan, Çavuşoğlu said the two countries have elevated relations to the level of "improved strategic partnership."

He said the two countries are striving to boost economic ties, adding: "Our target now is to reach $10 billion. We have reached $5 billion. Our investments also exceeded $4.5 billion."

Noting the great role and contribution of Turkish companies in the development of the country's Turkestan region, Çavuşoğlu said that they will open a consulate in Turkestan as well.

Türkiye's Honorary Consulate in Shymkent, Kazakhstan's third-largest city by population, will strengthen ties between the peoples of the two countries, he said.

Çavuşoğlu also urged Kazakhstan to be vigilant towards the threat of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ)-the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye-saying: "The FETÖ terror organization is not only a threat to Türkiye but to all countries where it is present."

While in Central Asia, Çavuşoğlu on Thursday is also due to attend an Organization of Turkic States Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.