Erdoğan: Türkiye will send grain and fertilizers to countries in need

Türkiye on Friday pledged to send grain and fertilizers to the least developed and developing countries especially in Africa.

Urging to take solid steps for grain and fertilizers to be sent to underdeveloped countries at the upcoming G-20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye and Russia have reached a consensus on making more use of the grain corridor in Black Sea, especially for those in need in Africa.

Speaking at the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association's (MUSIAD) EXPO, Erdoğan said Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed to send grain free of charge to countries in need.





"During our call with Mr. Putin, he said, 'Let's send grain free of charge to countries like Djibouti, Somalia, and Sudan.' In that, we were on the same page."

"We will ensure that grain ships reach every country in need, starting with Somalia, Djibouti, and Sudan, which are struggling with a severe food crisis and famine," he added.

Erdoğan also lashed out at the mentality perceiving Europe as "garden" and the rest of the world as "wild."

"We do not expect those who carry out colonialism using new ways and methods to take a conscientious attitude towards crises," the Turkish president added.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in July to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it would suspend its participation in the deal for what it alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet at the port of Sevastopol. It returned to the deal on Wednesday after a phone call between Erdoğan and Putin.

Over 10 million tons of grain has been sent through the landmark deal so far.

The July agreement, brokered by the UN and Türkiye, is up for renewal on November 19, three days after the G20 summit concludes in Bali.

Putin has repeatedly criticised the agreement.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would not take part in the G20 if Putin attends. The Russian leader is yet to confirm whether he will or not.

One of the world's largest grain exporters, Ukraine was forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia invaded the country on February 24.

Putin insists the grain goes mainly to European countries, rather than poorer nations.

Ukraine and European countries refute these accusations.







