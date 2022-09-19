Erdoğan calls on U.S. to take step against mentality that likens Islam to terrorism

Published September 19,2022
"Türkiye will continue efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war
through diplomacy and eliminate its regional and global impacts," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
stressed in his comments on Sunday.
Erdoğan also said that he expects American counterparts to act in cooperation with Türkiye
in the fight against terror groups such as YPG/PKK
and FETO.
"
Türkiye will continue the fight against PKK/YPG
and Daesh terrorist groups
. We will remove the dark shadow of terror from our region," the Turkish leader underlined in his remarks at a dinner event organized by the Turkish American National Steering Committee
(TASC) at Rockefeller Center in New York City.
Erdoğan said Turkish authorities have been "meticulously" working with their US counterparts to bring FETO leader Fethullah Gulen and the group's members to Turkish justice.
The president said he hoped to resolve the issues between Türkiye and the US "on the basis of common interests" while developing cooperation with Washington.
Erdoğan also urged the United States to take "strong" precautions against the mentality that likens Islam to terrorism and hatred against Muslims.