Erdoğan calls on U.S. to take step against mentality that likens Islam to terrorism

"Türkiye will continue efforts to end thethrough diplomacy and eliminate its regional and global impacts," Turkish Presidentstressed in his comments on Sunday.Erdoğan also said that he expects American counterparts to act in cooperation within the fight against terror groups such asandTürkiye will continue the fight againstand. We will remove the dark shadow of terror from our region," the Turkish leader underlined in his remarks at a dinner event organized by the(TASC) at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Erdoğan said Turkish authorities have been "meticulously" working with their US counterparts to bring FETO leader Fethullah Gulen and the group's members to Turkish justice.

The president said he hoped to resolve the issues between Türkiye and the US "on the basis of common interests" while developing cooperation with Washington.

Erdoğan also urged the United States to take "strong" precautions against the mentality that likens Islam to terrorism and hatred against Muslims.