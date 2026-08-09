THE ODYSSEY IS NOW CHRISTOPHER NOLANS HIGHEST-GROSSING FILM

News Cinema 'The Odyssey' is now Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film

'The Odyssey' is now Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film

US director Christopher Nolan (L) attends a red carpet event for 'The Odyssey', ahead of the film's Korean release, in Seoul, South Korea, 04 August 2026. (EPA Photo)

"The Odyssey" has become the highest-grossing film of director Christopher Nolan's career, having made more than $1 billion at the global box office less than a month after its release.



The blockbuster, which was released on July 17, is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic and follows Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, on his perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War.



The film, which has received strong reviews from critics, has grossed $1.104 billion worldwide - making it the most successful of Nolan's career.



It has beaten his previous record-holder, the 2012 Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises," which earned $1.085 billion, whilst its 2008 predecessor "The Dark Knight" grossed $1.005 billion.



Oscar-winning filmmaker Nolan has directed blockbusters such as "Tenet," "Dunkirk" and "Interstellar," with his movies having now grossed more than $7 billion globally.



The 56-year-old wrote and directed "The Odyssey," which he also produced alongside his wife, Emma Thomas.



The film features a star-studded cast including Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson - and has become the highest-grossing of all three actors' careers globally.



The three-hour-long epic also stars Zendaya, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o.



"The Odyssey" debuted at number one globally, and it remained in the top position for two consecutive weekends both domestically and internationally.



It was made with production companies Syncopy and Universal Pictures, and is one of three Universal films to have grossed $1 billion globally this year, alongside "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" and "Michael."



Universal also produced "Oppenheimer," the 2023 thriller starring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh about the scientists behind the top-secret Manhattan Project.



It is the fourth highest-grossing film of Nolan's career globally.



Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution at Universal Pictures, said: "Christopher Nolan has earned audiences' trust by consistently delivering must-see theatrical events, and 'The Odyssey' is him operating at the peak of his powers.



"Nolan's epic film has been at the forefront of culture, with audiences seeking out premium formats and repeat viewings for this once-in-a-lifetime cinematic journey."



Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, president of distribution at Universal Pictures International, hailed the film as "a global epic that has resonated with audiences everywhere with its massive scope and uncompromising vision."



"The Odyssey" had a reported production budget of $250 million, excluding marketing costs, making it one of the most expensive films of Nolan's career.























