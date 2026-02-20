BOLDLY HEADBANG: STAR TREKS SHATNER, 94, UNVEILS METAL ALBUM

"Star Trek" legend William Shatner is boldly going where few 94-year-olds have gone before, as the Canadian actor announced plans to release a heavy metal album.

"I have explored space. I have explored time. Now... I explore distortion," Shatner wrote on social media late Thursday alongside a picture of himself cradling an electric guitar in front of a red, smoky backdrop.

"Thirty-five metal virtuosos. Thunderous guitars. Chaos with purpose," he said.

The cult star promised covers of metal staples like Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest, as well as "a few originals forged in the same cosmic fire."

Shatner played the daring Captain James T. Kirk in 1960s sci-fi adventure franchise "Star Trek," which follows the crew of a spaceship as it spreads liberal humanitarian ideals through the galaxy.

He also portrayed the titular character in cop show "TJ Hooker," and won both a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy for his role on "Boston Legal."

In 2021, he became the then oldest person ever to go to space when he traveled aboard a Blue Origin craft at age 90.

Revealing his new album, Shatner showed no intentions of taking it easy.

"Honest intensity. Unapologetic exploration. At 94, one does not slow down. One turns the volume up," he said.

"So prepare yourselves. We are about to boldly headbang where no one has headbanged before. Stay tuned. The metal voyage begins this year."







