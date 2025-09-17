'KPop Demon Hunters' is first Netflix film to pass 300 million views

Netflix's animated musical "KPop Demon Hunters" has become the first film on the platform to surpass 300 million views, the streaming giant said on Tuesday.



The movie, released on June 20, had logged more than 314.2 million views around the world by September 14.



Netflix says it has more than 300 million subscribers worldwide — meaning that, statistically, every subscriber has streamed the film at least once.



The company counts viewing figures only for the first 91 days after release, so public tracking for "KPop Demon Hunters" ends on September 19.



Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the fantasy follows the K-pop girl band Huntr/x, three young women who lead double lives as demon hunters.



Their mission is complicated when a rival boy band appears whose members turn out to be demons themselves.



The film's runaway popularity has propelled its K-pop–infused soundtrack, including lyrics in Korean, into the top of music charts worldwide.



The song "Golden," billed as a smash hit within the story, has become one in reality. For example, it has held the Number 1 spot on Germany's singles chart for six straight weeks.



