'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight to write next James Bond film

Steven Knight, the acclaimed creator of the hit series "Peaky Blinders," has been hired to write the screenplay for the next James Bond film, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Friday.

It marks the latest step in a major overhaul of the iconic British spy franchise, following Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson handing over creative control to Amazon as part of a lucrative deal.



Knight told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "It has always been on my bucket list and it's fantastic to be invited to do it, and I can't wait to get started."



He added: "I'm hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that's the same but different, and better, stronger and bolder."



In June it was announced that Dune's Denis Villeneuve will direct the film, which will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman via Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films respectively.



The pair consistently maintained that they would secure a director and develop a screenplay before casting the next super spy.



There has been speculation about who will take up the mantle of Bond after Daniel Craig's final portrayal in 2021's "No Time to Die."



In 2022, Amazon acquired MGM, including the rights to distribute James Bond films.



The official Bond film franchise had been controlled by members of the Broccoli family, either single-handedly or in partnership with others, since the first 007 movie "Dr No" in 1962.



Knight, 65, is the creator of historical drama series "A Thousand Blows," BBC's "This Town" and Netflix mini-series "All The Light We Cannot See."



He is also executive producer on the new series, "Built In Birmingham: Brady And The Blues," which follows Birmingham City football club and key ownership figures, including former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and US businessman Tom Wagner.



His upcoming projects include Netflix's "Peaky Blinders" film and historical drama series "House Of Guinness."











