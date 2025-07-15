APPLE TV+ DRAMA SEVERANCE LEADS NOMINATIONS FOR TVS EMMY AWARDS

Psychological thriller "Severance" on Apple TV+ stacked up a leading 27 nominations on Tuesday for television's Emmy Awards. "Severance" was nominated for the top prize of best drama alongside "Andor," "The Pitt," "The White Lotus" and others. Comedy nominees included "The Bear," "Hacks" and "Abbott Elementary."

"The Penguin," a crime drama starring Colin Farrell, earned 24 nominations. Hollywood satire "The Studio" and "The White Lotus," about vacationers at a luxury resort, received 23 each.

Winners of the Emmys, the highest honors in television, will be announced at a red-carpet ceremony broadcast live on CBS on Sept. 14. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host.

The honorees will be chosen by the roughly 26,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of the Television Academy.









