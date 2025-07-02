Squid Game Season 3 dominates Netflix’s charts

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Season 3 of the famous Squid Game saga has dominated its weekly charts by a significant margin.

The South Korean show's final season topped Netflix's non-English chart, with an astonishing 60 million views between June 23 and June 29, according to the streaming service.

Season 3 has received nearly 10 times the views as its closest competitor, the Spanish series "Olympo."

The overwhelming popularity of the latest season reignited interest in the entire series. Season 2 climbed to 3rd place, while Season 1 finished 6th.

The trend was not confined to non-English programming. Squid Game Season 3 alone attracted more viewers than the combined 34.5 million views of the top 10 English-language series.

It far outpaced the leading English title, The Waterfront, which drew 11.6 million views.

The final six episodes, released last Friday, concluded the internationally acclaimed story of Gi-hun and the brutal competition.

Since its 2021 premiere, Squid Game has earned renown across the globe with its gripping portrayal of desperate contestants facing deadly challenges for a cash reward.