Turkish director and screenwriter Osman Sınav laid to rest

The producer, director, and screenwriter Osman Sınav, who created unforgettable series such as "Kurtlar Vadisi," "Ekmek Teknesi," and "Deli Yürek," has been laid to his final rest.

Osman Sınav, a master director who had been receiving cancer treatment for a long time and passed away two days ago at the age of 69, had a ceremony held for him at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

Following the afternoon prayer, at the funeral ceremony in Marmara University Faculty of Theology Mosque, the artist's children received condolences.

Many admirers from the literary, cultural, artistic, cinema, and political circles attended the funeral, including Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Batuhan Mumcu, Deputy Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Celal Adan, General Director of Cinema of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Birol Güven, Former Minister of Culture and Tourism Erkan Mumcu, and actors Ahmet Yenilmez, Necati Şaşmaz, Mehmet Aslantuğ, Gürkan Uygun, Osman Albayrak, Öykü Gürman, İrem Helvacıoğlu, Yasemin Yalçın, Burak Sergen, Yurdaer Okur, Mehmet Usta, Hüseyin Soysalan, Sefa Zengin, Gökberk Demirci, İsmail Hakkı, directors Mesut Uçakan, Nazif Tunç, Murat Çeri, poet and screenwriter Süleyman Çobanoğlu, screenwriter İsmail Canbulat, Baykut Badem, writer İhsan Kabil, producer Ferhat Eşsiz, and programmer Ömer Faruk Aksoy.

Following the funeral prayer, Sınav was buried at Karacaahmet Cemetery in Üsküdar.










