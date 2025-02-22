NORWEGIAN FILM DREAMS WINS BERLIN FILM FESTIVALS GOLDEN BEAR TOP PRIZE

The Norwegian drama "Dreams (Sex Love)" by director Dag Johan Haugerud about a young woman's sexual awakening won the Golden Bear top prize at the 75th Berlin Film Festival on Saturday.

The film starring Ella Overbye is the last part of Haugerud's trilogy exploring emotional and physical intimacy.

Jury president and U.S. director Todd Haynes praised the film's flawless performances and clear-sighted observations about desire, and how it portrayed the act of writing.

"This film cuts you to the quick with its keen intelligence and its sudden, astonishing moments of revelation," he said.

Haugerud said winning the prize was beyond his wildest dreams and encouraged the audience to write and read more.

The grand jury Silver Bear prize was awarded to Brazilian filmmaker Gabriel Mascaro's film "The Blue Trail", a dystopian story about ageing set in the Amazon.

Chinese director Huo Meng won best director for "Living the Land", his feature about four generations of farmers, while the jury prize was given to "The Message" by Argentina's Ivan Fund.

Fund said the award would serve as a counterweight to the dismantling of culture currently happening in Argentina.

"Times are rough in Argentina, cinema is under attack," he said. "So this little bear with its weight is a counterweight and shows that film will continue to live and thrive."

Australian Rose Byrne won best actor for the tense reflection on motherhood, "If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You", while best supporting actor went to Ireland's Andrew Scott for his role in U.S. director Richard Linklater's "Blue Moon".



