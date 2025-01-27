Oscar 2025: Nominations announced, ceremony set for March 2

The nominees for the annual Oscar Awards, presented by the California-based Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, have been announced.

This year's 97th Oscars ceremony was postponed due to devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The awards will be presented on March 2, hosted by American comedian Conan O'Brien.

Top contenders include the musical fantasy film Wicked, the musical comedy Emilia Perez, and the 2024 period drama The Brutalist. Emilia Perez leads with 13 nominations, while The Brutalist and Wicked have 10 each.

BEST PICTURE NOMINEES:

Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part 2, Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, Wicked.

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

BEST ACTRESS NOMINEES:

Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofia Gascon, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres.

BEST ACTOR NOMINEES:

Adrien Brody, Timothee Chalamet, Sebastian Stan, Ralph Fiennes, Colman Domingo.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY NOMINEES:

The Brutalist, Dune: Part 2, Emilia Perez, Maria, Nosferatu.

BEST FILM EDITING NOMINEES:

Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Perez, Wicked.

BEST SOUND EDITING NOMINEES:

A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part 2, Emilia Perez, Wicked, The Wild Robot.

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS NOMINEES:

Alien: Romulus, Better Man, Dune: Part 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Wicked.

BEST ANIMATED FILM NOMINEES:

Flow, Inside Out 2, Memoir of a Snail, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE NOMINEES:

Brazil: I'm Still Here

Denmark: The Girl With the Needle

France: Emilia Perez

Germany: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia: Flow.

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE NOMINEES:

Black Box Diaries, No Other Land, Porcelain War, Soundtrack to a Coup d'État, Sugarcane.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY NOMINEES:

Anora, The Brutalist, A Real Pain, September 5, The Substance.

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE NOMINEES:

The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Perez, Wicked, The Wild Robot.