Oscar 2025: Nominations announced, ceremony set for March 2

The nominees for the annual Oscar Awards, presented by the California-based Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, have been announced.
This year's 97th Oscars ceremony was postponed due to devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The awards will be presented on March 2, hosted by American comedian Conan O'Brien.
Top contenders include the musical fantasy film Wicked, the musical comedy Emilia Perez, and the 2024 period drama The Brutalist. Emilia Perez leads with 13 nominations, while The Brutalist and Wicked have 10 each.
Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part 2, Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, Wicked.
Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofia Gascon, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres.
Adrien Brody, Timothee Chalamet, Sebastian Stan, Ralph Fiennes, Colman Domingo.
The Brutalist, Dune: Part 2, Emilia Perez, Maria, Nosferatu.
Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Perez, Wicked.
A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part 2, Emilia Perez, Wicked, The Wild Robot.
Alien: Romulus, Better Man, Dune: Part 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Wicked.
Flow, Inside Out 2, Memoir of a Snail, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE NOMINEES:
Black Box Diaries, No Other Land, Porcelain War, Soundtrack to a Coup d'État, Sugarcane.
Anora, The Brutalist, A Real Pain, September 5, The Substance.
The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Perez, Wicked, The Wild Robot.