Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival kicks off

The 61st International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival began Saturday with a red-carpet event featuring prominent figures from the movies and TV.

The festival in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, first held in 1963, is one of Türkiye's most renowned film events. The 2024 edition runs from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12.

Speaking at the ceremony, actor Menderes Samancilar praised the festival as a vital part of the film industry. "It's our duty to keep it alive under any circumstances. Artists must support it as the people of Antalya do," he said.

Actor Mehmet Aslantug highlighted the rarity of long-standing film festivals worldwide. "Maintaining such a tradition requires immense effort," he noted.

This year, 12 films will compete in the festival's National Feature Film Competition, 10 will compete in the Short Film Competition, and eight will compete in the Documentary Competition.









