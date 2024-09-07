 Contact Us
News Cinema Nicole Kidman wins best actress at Venice International Film Festival

Nicole Kidman wins best actress at Venice International Film Festival

Australian actress Nicole Kidman has won the award for best actress at the Venice International Film Festival, with Frenchman Vincent Lindon honoured as best actor. Kidman won the award on Saturday for her performance in the erotic drama "Babygirl" by Dutch director Halina Reijn.

AFP CINEMA
Published September 07,2024
Subscribe
NICOLE KIDMAN WINS BEST ACTRESS AT VENICE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Nicole Kidman won the best actress award in Venice Saturday for her no-holds-barred performance in "Babygirl", but was unable to pick it up after the unexpected death of her mother.

"I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after that, my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle M Kidman, has just passed," the actress said in a statement read on her behalf by the film's Dutch director, Halina Reijn.

"I'm in shock, and I have to go to my family. But this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I'm beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina.

"The collision of life and art is heartbreaking and my heart is broken."