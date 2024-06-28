UN says North Korea undermines global non-proliferation regime

A top UN official for disarmament said on Friday North Korea undermines global non-proliferation regime while continuing with its nuclear weapons programs.

"The DPRK's persistent pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions, continues to undermine the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime, and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) that underpins it, Izumi Nakamitsu told Security Council meeting on non-proliferation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRC).

North Korea continues its nuclear weapons program and development of its means of delivery, she said, adding it has "significantly" increased its ballistic missile launch activities in recent years.

Since 2022, North Korea has conducted more than 100 launches of ballistic missiles, including solid-fuel inter-continental ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles using ballistic missile technology, in violation of the Security Council resolutions, Nakamitsu said.

"Any transfer of weapons and ammunition must be compliant with the applicable international legal framework, including of course, relevant Security Council resolutions and the sanctions regimes that they establish.

"As the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) has stated, any relationship that any country has with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, including the Russian Federation, must entirely abide by the relevant Security Council sanctions," she added.

Nakamitsu reiterated Guterres' call on North Korea to "fully" comply with its international obligations, including those under relevant Security Council resolutions, and said all relevant States must avoid taking any actions that could lead to further escalation in the region.