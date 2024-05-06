Workers at Cannes Film Festival call for a strike

Employees of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival called for a strike over what they consider precarious working conditions on Monday, less than a week before the festival is set to begin in southern France.



A labour collective of workers at the festival appealed on Monday to "all employees of the Cannes Film Festival and parallel sections" to disrupt the screenings, according to a statement reported by various French media.



Those involved in the labour action, including projectionists and ticket sellers, complain about the increasing instability and lack of job security of their professions.



Most are usually employed on a temporary basis and are unemployed between festivals.



They also denounce the recent reforms to unemployment insurance in France.



The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to 25. US actress Meryl Streep is expected to attend the opening ceremony and receive an honorary Palme d'Or award.



The jury for this year's festival is chaired by director Greta Gerwig, who scored a major commercial hit last year with "Barbie."



