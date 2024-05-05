Lord of the Rings, Titanic actor Bernard Hill dies at age 79

Actor Bernard Hill arrives for the World Premiere of "Titanic 3D," at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, July 5, 2006. (AP Photo)

Award-winning British actor Bernard Hill, 79, known for roles in The Lord Of The Rings and Titanic, has died, his agent has confirmed on Sunday.

Hill's agent, Lou Coulson, said the actor died in the early hours of Sunday.

His management company Optimism Entertainment also released a statement, saying Hill, a long-time client, was "a true gentleman and extremely talented artist."

He received awards for his role as King Theoden in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and played Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning film Titanic.

