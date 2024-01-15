Palestinian director criticizes human rights organizations with his short film

Palestinian director Omar Rammal's short film titled "75 Years," narrating Israel's occupation and the crimes against the Palestinian people, criticizes human rights organizations.

The short film, released on Dec. 10, World Human Rights Day, has been viewed by over 50 million people.

"I document what is happening in my country, Palestine, including my family and friends. I document events so that future generations do not forget what has happened," Omar Rammal, who resides in Jordan, told Anadolu.

"While doing this, I focus on humanitarian issues because I love impacting people, touching their emotions, and forcing them to think."

Rammal said that in his short film, he criticizes human rights organizations.

"When I learned that 75 years have passed since the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, I remembered that Palestine has been under occupation for 75 years," he said.

"This situation seemed strange to me. It was quite provocative that the date of the declaration's signing coincided with the year of Palestine's occupation. Therefore, in the short film, I criticized human rights organizations and institutions," Rammal said.

Rammal draws attention to the fact that human rights principles are not applied equally to everyone across the world, especially the Palestinians.

"The Israeli occupation violates the rights of Palestinians, but no one holds Israel accountable. I expressed this in my short film. I wanted people to feel how much the reputation of human rights organizations has been damaged due to the double standards," he added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,100 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,834 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.