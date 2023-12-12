GERMANYS BERLINALE FILM FESTIVAL NAMES NEW LEADER

The new leader of the Berlin International Film Festival, also known as the Berlinale, will be Tricia Tuttle from the United States, German Culture Minister Claudia Roth announced on Tuesday.



Tuttle was most recently the head of the BFI London Film Festival. She will take over the leadership of the Berlinale in April.



She will take over from the outgoing leadership duo of artistic director Carlo Chatrian and managing director Mariette Rissenbeek, who together had led the internationally acclaimed festival since 2019.



A commission chaired by Roth had searched for a suitable successor. Among those involved in the search were Oscar-winning director Edward Berger, actress Sara Fazilat, producer Roman Paul and managing director of the German Film Academy Anne Leppin.



