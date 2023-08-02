Famous singer Kylie Minogue wants Margot Robbie to portray her in potential biopic about her career

Famous Australian singer Kylie Minogue has expressed her desire to have Margot Robbie portray her in a potential biopic about her career.



Kylie, who recently made an indelible impression through her new album "Tension," believes that Margot Robbie would be an excellent choice for the role due to her similar Australian accent.



In an interview with E! Entertainment, the 55-year-old singer praised Robbie's acting skills and her ability to use the Australian accent convincingly. Kylie Minogue sees Margot Robbie as a dream casting for the role in her biographical movie.



Meanwhile, Margot Robbie's movie "Barbie" is currently making headlines and has achieved considerable success at the box office, with a global gross of $775 million. The film, based on the popular Mattel toy series, follows Barbie's journey as she leaves her fictional world and embarks on an adventure in the real world. "Barbie" is directed by Greta Gerwig.



Kylie Minogue's potential biopic, if it were to come to fruition, is likely to garner much interest from fans, especially with the prospect of Margot Robbie taking on the role of the iconic Australian singer.







